Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former distributor with the International Breweries, Ilesha, Osun State, Mr. Wasiu Adelabu, has appealed to the new management of the company, Ab. InBev, to urgently look into the dealings of the former management over allegations of fraud against distributors.

The company changed operational management in January 2010 when SABMIller took over from BGI Castel and there was a recent change when the Belgian Brewer, AB InBev, took over in June 2019.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan at the weekend, Adelabu, who is the managing director of FAIDSAM Nigeria Limited said: “International Breweries under the management of SABMILLER started perpetrating fraud in the accounts of their distributors when they took over the management of the company in 2010.

“When I discovered this in 2015, I started an internal auditing as I realised I was losing a lot of money to something I could not fathom. I contacted an auditing firm and it was discovered that for the financial year of 2015 alone, the sum of N23,588,196 was the disparity discovered in my account with the company in cash, bottles diverted and consignments that were allocated but also diverted.

“We submitted our report to the management of International Breweries and after some months, we were called for proper reconciliation. When they accepted the figure in question as the actual disparity in the account, it took them almost two years to credit my account with the same amount.”