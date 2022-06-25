By Joe Apu

Nigeria basketball legend, Coach Alabi Adelanwa on Friday hailed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari for rescinding the decision to keep Nigeria out of international basketball competitions.

Coach Adelanwa, a former FIBA licensed referee told Saturday Sun Sport in a telephone chat from his base in Abeokuta that he is thrilled that the President has acted like a father.

“It was gladdening to get the news on Thursday and it also brought great relief to the basketball family. The burden of the ban for the period it lasted was not in the favour of Nigeria.

“The decision was not palatable and everyone is witness to the effect it had on our girls. Unfortunately, Nigeria will not be at the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia because FIBA replaced us with Mali and that’s rather very sad.”

Coach Adelanwa however called on the NBBF President, Ahmadu Musa Kida to remain his good self and carry all stakeholders along without any reservations.

“The truth has finally been heard with Kida and his board vindicated. This is the time for him to continue with the good work he has been doing. He should carry all along and forget the past because together more can be achieved for the game of basketball.