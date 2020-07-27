A public relations consultant, Dapo Adelegan, has emerged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ondo State.

Adelegan, the 14th president of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, emerged after four other aspirants stepped down for him within 48 hours in the interest of the party and its determination to rescue the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADC Chairman, Electoral Matters, Anayo Arinze, described the party’s primary as the most peaceful he had seen in recent times in Nigeria’s politics.

He thanked other governorship aspirants, who willingly stepped down to allow Adelegan fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming October 10 governorship election, saying it was in the overall interest of the people of the state.

“Today, history is being made in Ondo State with the victory of Adelegan. It is clear that from all we have seen here, ADC is going to emerge victorious in the forthcoming poll. The people are tired of the ruling party; they are also tired of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We are the credible alternative. And we are presenting one of their very best sons to lead the state out of its present state of socio-economic neglect. Surely, we shall come out victorious,” he said.