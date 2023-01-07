From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has alleged that the vandalisation of campaign posters and billboards increased in the last five days after his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, returned to the state.

A statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, alleged that Oyetola had openly preached revolt against state authorities.

He enjoined politicians to play the game according to the rules, saying “we must imbibe the culture of a harmonious campaign devoid of thuggery and untoward activities. Election is not and should not be taken as war.

“Violent activities including vandalization of campaign posters and billboards increased in the last five days after former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s return to the state. The former Governor had openly preached revolt against state authorities.

“Election is about the people exercising their voting rights. Our jobs as political leaders are to market our programs and candidates and to convince voters to accept us. It is out of order to propagate and employ violence as an electioneering tool,” he added.

In a swift response, the media aide to former Governor Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, described the allegation that violent activities in Osun have been on the rise since his principal returned on Monday as not only mischievous but also wickedly calculated to smear the good name of Oyetola.

Omipidan noted that all those around the Osun Governor spinning lies and making false claims against Oyetola needed to have their heads thoroughly examined.

He challenged the State Government to name just one violent incident that had taken place around Oyetola since Monday when he returned to Osun from his vacation, further said the PDP’s and the current Governor’s penchant for violence is well known.