From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as the the Chief of Staff.

He also appointed the former Chairman of Osogbo Local Government, Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the State Government and Mallam Rasheed Olawale as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

He said the appointment takes immediate effect.