Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The police authorities, yesterday, arraigned the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, before a Magistrate Court in Abuja over alleged forgery.

In the fresh five count charge, the police accused Adeleke of forging a letter of attestation and result from the Muslim Grammar School, Ede, Osun State.

He was, however, admitted to bail in the sum of N2 million, and a surety by Muhammed Suberu of the Mpape Magistrate Court, Abuja, after pleading not guilty.

The prosecution alleged that the senator submitted the said forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as PDP’s candidate in the said governorship election.

The magistrate ruled that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He was equally granted permission to travel to the United States of America for medical treatment.

The police are also prosecuting Adeleke and four others before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged examination malpractices.

In a four-count charge filed in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adeleke is accused of fraudulently registering as a student of the Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro, Osun State, to enable him sit for the National Examination Council’s (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.

Named alongside Adeleke in the charge were Sikiru Adeleke; the principal of the school, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau; the school’s registrar, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, and the teacher Dare Samuel Olutope.