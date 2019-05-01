Principal of Ede Muslim High School 1, Ede, Osun State, Mr Khalid Ab- bas, who was said to have issued a state- ment of result of Senior Secondary School Examination and testimonial to Senator Ademola Adeleke, has fallen sick and is receiving treatment in an hospital in Ede, Osun State.

But Abbas lamented on the hospital bed yesterday that he had been subjected to incarceration by the police and some law enforcement agents for issuing the senator the credentials.

He added that a team of policemen came to his office on July 24 last year and harassed him for issuing Senator Ademola the statement of result and testimonial and later put him in detention after which he was granted bail.

He added that some people he never knew their identities had been calling him on phone and sending text messages to him, threatening to kill him if he failed to cooperate.