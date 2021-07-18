Sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke has completed a golden double at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, the 18-year-old Dubliner powering to 200m gold this afternoon in 22.90.

Her time smashed her own Irish U20, U23 and senior records and brought her home well clear of runner-up Minke Bisschops of the Netherlands (23.55).

Adeleke had won 100m gold on Friday in 11.34 and her win today makes her the first Irish athlete in the history of the championships to win two medals, and the fifth ever to win gold.

She will also compete in the women’s 4x400m after the Irish women’s team secured qualification for the final.

