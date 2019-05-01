Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Members of the 1976/’81 set of the students of Muslim Grammar School, Ede, (now Muslim High School 1, Ede), Osun State, on Wednesday attested that Senator Ademola Adeleke was a member of the set that sat for the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and finished with them.

They also disclosed that since then, Adeleke had served meritoriously as the president of the school’s Old Boys Association for four years.

The class mates also argued that if he did not sit for the WASCE and finished from the school, he wouldn’t have been eligible to emerge as the president of the association.

The classmates stated this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Ede to debunk claims from certain quarters that the former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not finish from the school and does not deserve to earn the statement of result and the testimonial issued him by the current principal of the school, Mr Khalid Abass.

The principal had, on Tuesday, also declared that based on the records he met in the office when he assumed office, the senator actually registered, sat for the West African School Certificate Examination and finished from the school.

He added that it was on the basis of the record that he issued him the statement of result and testimonial.

The class mates present at the press briefing included Ademola Oyelakin, Mukaila Olapade, Mukaila Ayola, Dauda Okanlawon, Bolaji Adebayo and Ajibola Nureni.

Olapade Mukaila who spoke on their behalf noted that “all the attempts by some people spitting out hate in their bile to run down Senator Ademola Adeleke is only an attempt to try God’s will and an effort in futility.”

He added that Adeleke who gave a good account of himself as their classmate was a part of the school’s football team and also participated in the school debates.

While citing different instances that Adeleke was a member of the set, Mukaila added: “Our 1976/’81 set sat for the final West Africa School Certificate Examination and we have our names, including Senator Ademola Adeleke’s recorded in our ledger as presented by an assistant registrar of the body (WAEC) when he was called upon by an FCT court, Abuja. What further proofs are Senator Ademola Adeleke’s antagonists looking for to confirm his attendance and participation in the 1981 WASCE with the rest of us?

“Senator Ademola Adeleke’s five-year tenure at the Muslim Grammar School together with us were years we shall proudly refer to as years well spent in our formative years. We of the 1976/1981 set of which Senator Ademola Adeleke was a part could, with all sense of responsibility and patriotic zeal, affirm that the distinguished senator gave a good account of himself as our class mate.

“We stand tall behind the distinguished senator as one of our own in the 1976/’81 set of Muslim Grammar School Ede (as it was then). No amount of intimidation and mean measures by Senator Ademola Adeleke’s detractors will ever remove that fact of our togetherness at Muslim Grammar School, Ede. We wish to state that Ademola Adeleke is the Moses of Osun State whom God has duly anointed to be a star among stars.”

Mukaila, however, appealed to all the class mates to “be steadfast in our solidarity for one of us, Senator Ademola Adeleke. We should not allow ourselves to be used for any dirty tricks of Ademola Adeleke’s avowed enemies in their bid to score cheap political points.”

He added: “We are resolute that Ademola Adeleke belongs to our set and no force on earth can make us to deny him as some unscrupulous people want us to do.

“Our good friend, Ademola Adeleke, should fear not, for we, who are with him are more than they who are unjustifiably against him.

“We take joy to state unequivocally that he was a focussed individual with clear vision for the good of his fellow students during our time at the Muslim Grammar School, Ede. No wonder he has so far touched the lives of many less privileged people, particularly the students through scholarship awards and other empowerment programmes since he emerged as a senator.”