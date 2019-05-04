Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Members of the 1976/’81 set of the students of Muslim Grammar School, Ede, (now Muslim High School 1, Ede), Osun State, have attested that Senator Ademola Adeleke was a member of the set, sat for the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and finished with them.

They also disclosed that since then, Adeleke had served meritoriously as the president of the school’s Old Boys Association for four years.

The classmates also argued that if he did not sit for the WASCE and finish from the school, he wouldn’t have been eligible to emerge as the president of the association.

The classmates stated this while addressing newsmen in Ede to debunk claims from certain quarters that the former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not finish from the school and does not deserve to earn the statement of result and the testimonial issued to him by the current principal of the school, Mr Khalid Abass.

The principal had, on Tuesday, also declared that based on the records he met in the office when he assumed office, the senator actually registered, sat for the West African School Certificate Examination and finished from the school.

He added that it was on the basis of the record that he issued him the statement of result and the testimonial.

The classmates present at the press briefing included Ademola Oyelakin, Mukaila Olapade, Mukaila Ayoola, Dauda Okanlawon, Bolaji Adebayo and Ajibola Nureni.

Olapade Mukaila, who spoke on their behalf noted that, “all the attempts by some people spatting out hatefulness in their bile to run down Senator Ademola Adeleke is only an attempt to try God’s will and an effort in futility.”

He added that Adeleke gave a good account of himself, as their classmate, was a part of the school’s football team and also participated in the school debates.

While citing different instances that Adeleke was a member of the set, Mukaila added: “Our 1976/’81 set sat for the final West Africa School Certificate Examination and we had our names, including Senator Ademola Adeleke’s recorded in its ledger as presented by an assistant registrar of the body (WAEC), when he was called upon by an FCT Court, Abuja. What further proofs are Senator Ademola Adeleke’s antagonists looking for to confirm his attendance and participation in the 1981 WASCE with the rest of us?”