From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended three traditional rulers including the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oba Gboyega Famodun, and the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Segun Oladitan.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson on Monday, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke said the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Famodun, Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Raphael, and Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Yunusa Akadiri, should vacate the seat and directed security operatives to take charge.

He also sacked all the 30 Permanent Secretaries and teachers recruited by the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“The palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.

“All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

“All appointments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after 17th July, 2022 be and are hereby reversed,” the statement added.

Also, in a statement by his Secretary to the State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye, Adeleke ordered the OSIEC Chairman and his members to vacate office with immediate effects.

“Pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations against the suspended Chairman and members of the Commission, the Secretary to the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the Commission,” the statement added.