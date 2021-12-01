The new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Mr. Bode Adeyinka Adeleke, has been described as a principled and respected police chief, whose deployment should be seen as an attempt to free the Zone from insecurity.

Making the remark in a statement, yesterday, an estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, likened Adeleke as the round peg in a square hole.

He observed that “Adeleke has worked in different capacities in Abia, Imo and Ebonyi states” and had earlier served as the Commissioner of Police in Delta and Kebbi states.

Owoeye added that his contributions to maintaining peace in those states cannot easily be forgotten, hence, ‘’his sincerity, honesty and wealth of experience to ensure a peaceful society is still very fresh in our minds.’’

He said AIG Adeleke came at a good time, considering that the zone needed a man who has the vision and a road map towards bringing an end to the various security challenges facing the zone.“He is a man that has a listening ear to any constructive advice, hence, people should rest assured that their sincere observations on the way forward towards a peaceful society will be highly looked into by the new AIG.

“While I welcome AIG Adeleke, I like to call on the people of Lagos and Ogun states to give him all the support and the advice that is needed for the police under his leadership to succeed,” he added.

Adeleke took over zone 2, which comprises Lagos, and Ogun, from Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police, Johnson Kokumo, who has been posted to resume as DIG Research and Planning, Abuja.

