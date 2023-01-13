From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a level playing field in the election that held in July last year.

He said this to State House Correspondent after he met with the president at the State House.

Adeleke who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commended the president for signing into law the electoral act 2022.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 375,027 votes in the July 16 governorship election of the state.

This is his first visit to the villa since he was sworn in as governor of the state.

Speaking in the purpose of his visit, he said “I am happy to tell you that I just saw our President, looking so well, looking so good and I’m happy about that. Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it. That paved way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office.”

Asked other things they discussed, Adeleke said: “Nothing, that’s the main reason. We just greeted and some of the other things, I already submitted and I will see the Chief of Staff for us to discuss on the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has promised to consider the requests for assistance made by the Adeleke, who was at State House on a ‘thank you’ visit.

The Governor had told President Buhari according to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina that: “I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake.

“I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.

“The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you. You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.”

The Governor said free and fair elections would be one of the greatest legacies President Buhari would bequeath to the country, as the development was already being applauded home and abroad.

He gave his priorities in the State as development of agriculture, education, and investment drive.

Among requests Adeleke made were; support on infrastructure development, a proposed new economic city and free trade zone, tax credit, and other Federal facilities in Osun State.