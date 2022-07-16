The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship elections Senator Ademola Adeleke has taken an early lead.

The PDP candidate has secured victory in not less than seven LGAs, more than the four LGAs won so far by Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer.

To win Olorunda LGA, Adeleke polled 21, 350 votes while Oyetola was able to secure 18,709 votes.

In Ede South, Adeleke who is popularly known as ‘dancing senator’ picked up 19,438 votes while the incumbent governor had 5704.

Adeleke polled 10,282 to win Orolu LGA where Oyetola secured 9928 votes.

In Osogbo, the PDP candidate polled 30,401 votes — well ahead of the APC flag bearer who secured 22,952 votes.

Odo Otin LGA also went the way of the PDP as Adeleke got 14,003 votes while Oyetola picked up 13,482.

Advertisement

To win Ifelodun LGA, the PDP candidate picked up 17,107 votes while Oyetola placed second with 16,068 votes.

Adeleke also won Irepodun LGA with 14,369 votes while the APC candidate got 12,122.

Iwo LGA however went the way of the Osun governor who picked 17, 421 votes compared to the 16,914 secured by Adeleke.

Polling 14,527 in Ayedade LGA, the incumbent governor also beat Adeleke who had 13,380 votes.

In Boripe LGA, Oyetola also emerged victorious, polling 21,205 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who had 7595.

Oyetola won Isokan LGA by a slim margin, securing 10,833 votes while Adeleke got 10,777.