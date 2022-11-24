From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has sworn in newly appointed 30 Permanent Secretaries.

A statement signed and made available to Journalists on Thursday by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, stated that the Permanent Secretaries were swore in at the Local Government Service Commission hall.

Two former staff of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), Oyesiku Adelu and Bukola Aderibigbe, who are coordinating directors in the Ministry of Regional Integration and Information Ministry, were aming the new Permanent Secretaries.

Others are: Engr. Kamoru Babalola, Engr. S. O. Also, M. Jimoh, R. A. Popoola, D. O. Ogunrinade, J. K. Odediran, Babajide Falade, Funmilola Oyewole, A. Ogundun, Tai Oladunjoye, A. Oni and Lekan Babalola.

“Messrs Sola Akinsola, K.N. Akintola, J. S. Adekomi, Jibola Falode, A.Y Esan, C O Falade, C O Fasina, Gbemisola Fayoyin, M. A Olawale, S. A Raji, Kunle Adebayo, T. O Akinwumi, Richard Oyegbami, Fatai Adekilekun, M.O. Obidiya and I A Babalola.”

Meanwhile, the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, has threatened that any Coordinating Director who accept a permanent Secretaacceptsointment from Governor Oyetola will exit the service from November 28th.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke stated that taking such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.

“We want to put on records that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached statutory age. The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing Goverrecord of public service from November 28.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in service of Osun state government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing Governor. We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary,” Adeleke added.