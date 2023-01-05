From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday launched the appeal fund for the 2023 Emblem for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day with a sum of N5 million.

He promised to continue to support the veterans and relatives of the fallen heroes for their contribution to the sustenance of peace in the country.

In his address at the launching of the emblem at the Local Government Service Commission Hall, Abere, Osogbo, Adeleke said the stability of the nation rests on the gallantry, patriotism, and sacrifice of the security and military services.

“I reassure the military service of the commitment of our government to expand the present level of partnership. Our administration has a security sector reform that places the welfare of service personnel at the centre stage.

“I recommit to the well-being of our service personnel. Our veterans and their families will continue to receive our support in recognition of their service to the fatherland,” Adeleke added.