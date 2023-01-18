From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the provision of ‘potable water’ for all 332 wards and the renovation of 30 schools to mark his 100 days in office.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, stated that 332 primary health care would be renovated while 3,000 citizens would be enrolled in the Health Insurance Scheme.

The statement noted that Governor Adeleke has also initiated the rehabilitation of nine major roads, one per federal constituency.

According to the statement, there would be “provision of portable water in 332 towns/villages, one in each of the 332 wards in the state. The implementation has already started in Osogbo, Ifelodun, and other local governments of the state.

“Complete renovation of 30 schools, one per local government, including portable water and the provision of at least 50 computers with internet services in each renovated school.

“Rehabilitation of 332 primary health care centers, one in each of the 332 wards in the State. Access to Health Care at the grassroots is the main objective. Enrollment of 3000 Osun Citizens in the Health Insurance Scheme, free of charge.

“To address the deplorable state of roads in the state, the government of Governor Adeleke has also initiated the rehabilitation of nine major roads, one per federal constituency. This is targeted at reducing the high infrastructure deficit facing the state.

“To address the yearning of Osun youth population, Governor Adeleke is also implementing an ongoing ICT/tech innovations programme which includes the making of the first State ICT Policy, first State Innovation Policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Startup Act and Goggle Mapping of Osun state.

“All the above programmes designed to touch the lives of the masses and the youth are ongoing for full delivery by the time the administration clocks 100 days in office,” the statement added.