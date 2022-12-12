From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday inaugurated solid mineral and revenue committees and urged them to submit their reports in the next two weeks.

He directed the committee on revenue to review the services of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to allow for the improvement of the IGR of the state.

Inaugurating the committees at his campaign office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, Adeleke said the composition of the committees was in fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people of the state.

He threatened that all illegal mining syndicates will be arrested and prosecuted, saying “all illegal mining activities must stop immediately.”

He explained that the revenue committee was to bring sanity into the revenue-generating sector and to block all leakages in the revenue administration process.

The Governor explained further that the mineral resources committee would be recovering and protecting the assets in the sector, saying “I am today beaming the strong searchlight on the solid mineral sector especially the activities of Segilola company and other similar companies operating in our gold fields.

“My administration will not condone a situation whereby revenue agents are earning more than the state. All revenue inflow must go to the coffers of the state. We must then decide what will be the collection fees to be paid by the revenue agents. Consequently, all revenue agents operating on behalf of the state must report to the committee immediately for new terms of engagement.

“I have reports of extensive illegal logging of precious woods without a permit from the state government. Consequently, all logging permits such as hammer and concession permits are hereby suspended pending review by the committee.

“Consequently, all consultants manning the control posts and collecting haulage revenue are hereby suspended pending review by the revenue committee.

“My administration is directing a review of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service. The committee is therefore expected to review the operations of the agency and submit appropriate recommendations to increase internally generated revenue by a substantial percentage.

“I charge this committee to look into all the above-highlighted areas as a matter of urgency. The IGR must improve. All revenue leakages must be blocked and new ideas must be introduced to achieve this agenda,” he added.