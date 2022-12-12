From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government and former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola traded words on Monday over the looting allegation of the Abuja Governor’s Lodge.

In a statement by the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, the state government accused Oyetola’s men of looting public properties at the Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

According to the statement, a physical inspection team led by the Chairman of the State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Dr. Bamidele Salam, said “the lodge was stripped of all valuables acquired with the public fund by those officials of the past administration.

“From the main house to the service flats and up to the boy’s quarters, clear indications of valuables removed can be observed. Items such as television sets, chairs, foams, electrical fittings, bed sheets, spoons, and cutleries, among other valuables were illegally removed from the lodge.

“Every utility vehicle procured for use in the lodge was also carted away from the building. The lodge was in a terrible state and similar to the way we found the Deputy Governor’s quarters and others at the Government House in Osogbo following the brazen looting of that facility,” it added.

In a swift response, media aide to the former Governor Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, described the claim as a mere diversionary tactic by the governor to cover up his unpreparedness to govern the state.

In his statement, Omipidan said the governor’s constant accusations while the panels were still sitting are indications that the panels were set up to do hatchet jobs.

“If a panel on Assets Recovery has been set up, why not allow the panel to do its job and then present its findings? You promised to invite people to appear before the panel. You have not heard from them, yet you are passing judgment already. What’s the essence of the panel since you already know the outcomes?”

“Recall that when he inaugurated his transition committee in July, one of the terms of reference of the committee was to design for the governor what he would do within his first 100 days in office. And I said clearly then that these people were not ready for governance. We all can see now. It is manifesting,” Omipidan added.