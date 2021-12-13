From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Djibouti, Ambassador Victor Adeleke, has presented letters of credence to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh.



This was even as the Nigerian envoy called for expansion in the scope of Nigeria-Djibouti bilateral consultation, trade and investment, capacity building, education, film making, oil and gas, banking and finance and ports development and management.

The ceremony, according to the Embassy of Nigeria in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, took place at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti.

Adeleke, it would be recalled, also holds concurrent accreditation to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

During the presentation, Adeleke acknowledged the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and Djibouti particularly, collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral levels.



The Nigerian envoy noted the strong existing partnership between both countries especially in the areas of capacity building, the maritime and ports development sector.

He highlighted the vast excellent investment opportunities in Nigeria, and emphasized the need to further expand the scope of Nigeria – Djibouti bilateral consultation, especially in the areas of trade and investment, capacity building, Education, film making, oil and gas, banking and finance and ports development and management, in a bid to deepen economic ties between both nations.

The Nigerian Ambassador informed President Omar that the strategic geopolitical position of Nigeria and Djibouti as coastal states, provided an opportunity for the two countries to develop effective collaboration in the areas of trade and maritime security for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

Adeleke reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening and promoting political, economic and social relationships between both countries, especially in the spirit of Pan Africanism and the leadership role of Nigeria in the African Continent.

Recall that Nigeria established diplomatic relation with Djibouti in 1978.

Although there is the absence of a mission in Djibouti, the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, currently oversees the bilateral activities between Nigeria and Djibouti.

