The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has signed an executive order suspending three traditional rulers and directed security agents to take over the palaces of Owa of Igbajo, Aree of Iree and Akinrun of Ikirun.

The directive was one of the executive orders signed on Monday by the governor, the Spokesman for the Osun governor Olawale Rasheed said.

According to a statement from Rasheed obtained in Osogbo, the contents of the six orders signed by Adeleke, also stated that all appointments of traditional rulers made by the immediate past administration after July 17, 2022, would be reviewed.

The statement also said the governor had reversed all appointments in the service of Osun State Government made in into any capacity in all the ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, boards and parastatals after July 17.

The statement read in part, “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has issued six executive orders to take immediate effect.

“The orders signed this morning by His Excellency covered chieftaincy matters, appointment issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.

“Each of the executive orders are reproduced below:

“1. Executive order on state bank accounts

“I, hereby, order the immediate freezing of all government accounts in all banks and other financial institutions.

“2. Executive order number two on staff audit

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals of Osun State Government are hereby directed to carry out an immediate staff audit of the actual number of government workers in their various Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals, as of July 17, 2022, and should file a report to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor stating the full details and position/designation of each of the staff on the forwarded list within seven working days from the date of this Executive order using the attached Oath of Fidelity Template.

“3. Executive Order number 3 on Employment

“All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions , Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

“4. Executive order four on appointments

“All appointments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after 17th July, 2022 be and are hereby reversed.

“5. Executive order number five on chieftaincy affairs and appointment of traditional rulers

“All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.

“6. Executive order number six setting up review committees.

The governor then announced setting up of four committees that would review, audit appointments/ promotion, state assets inventory and recovery committee, contractors, MouS/agreements review committee, chieftaincy matters/appointment of traditional rulers review committee.