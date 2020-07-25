Prof. Solomon Adebola, was on Saturday inaugurated as the new Vice-Chancellor, Adeleke University, Ede in Osun.

Speaking at the inauguration at the university premises in Ede, Adebola said he would ensure that the institution provides quality education.

Adebola, the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said his administration would ensure smooth running of the institution.

According to him, my administration will be based on Godliness, fairness and firmness.

Adebola said he would ensure that the university achieved the purposes for which it was established.

He thanked the management of the institution for giving him the opportunity to lead the university.

In his remarks, Prof. Ekundayo Alao, the immediate past vice-chancellor of the institution, thanked the Chairman and the university Council for their supports, which he said, enhanced the success of his administration.

Also, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, Founder of the university, thanked God for the achievements witnessed during Alao’s tenure as head of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new principal officers and other management members were also sworn in at the ceremony. (NAN)