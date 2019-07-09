As part of a weeklong event for the 2019 convocation ceremony, Adeleke University Ede, Osun State is organising a twoday job fair for the 2019 graduation class also known as the Phoenix Class.

In a statement signed by the Career Fair Consultant, Mr. Kolawole Abolarin said about 400 undergraduate and others from the postgraduate college will graduate, stating that this set of students will be linked up with potential employers of labour.

He said as a forward looking institution, Adeleke University places high premium on the welfare of her students and alumni which necessitated the partnership with IT Hub solutions and IMPACTE to facilitate this event.

Abolarin said the fair which is slated to commence on Tuesday, July 16 with more than 20 organisations from various sectors of the economy within and outside Nigeria seeking for these fresh breeds soon to be admitted into the prestigious class of Adeleke University Alumni Association on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Besides the organisations that will be coming for recruitment exercise, other world class universities, mostly from Europe and United States of America will be on ground to conduct interviews for potential students who may want to further their education abroad.

The President/Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ekundayo Alao has reiterated that, the fair is part of the to- tal package that distinguishes Adeleke University from the rest of other universities in Nigeria.