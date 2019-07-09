As part of a weeklong event for the 2019 convocation ceremony, Adeleke University Ede, Osun State is organising a twoday job fair for the 2019 graduation class also known as the Phoenix Class.
In a statement signed by the Career Fair Consultant, Mr. Kolawole Abolarin said about 400 undergraduate and others from the postgraduate college will graduate, stating that this set of students will be linked up with potential employers of labour.
He said as a forward looking institution, Adeleke University places high premium on the welfare of her students and alumni which necessitated the partnership with IT Hub solutions and IMPACTE to facilitate this event.
Abolarin said the fair which is slated to commence on Tuesday, July 16 with more than 20 organisations from various sectors of the economy within and outside Nigeria seeking for these fresh breeds soon to be admitted into the prestigious class of Adeleke University Alumni Association on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Besides the organisations that will be coming for recruitment exercise, other world class universities, mostly from Europe and United States of America will be on ground to conduct interviews for potential students who may want to further their education abroad.
The President/Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ekundayo Alao has reiterated that, the fair is part of the to- tal package that distinguishes Adeleke University from the rest of other universities in Nigeria.
According to him, the essence of the job fair is to expose the graduating students to the real world of work and assist them in building self confidence. IT Hub and IMPACTE are partnering with the institution to bring organisations such as Red Media Africa, Poise Nigeria, Google, E-tranzact, Co-creation Hub, Virtual Nigeria, Andela, Wema Bank, Jet Recruitment, Jumia Group, Mtech, Price Water House Coopers, Eye Masters Limited, among many others to the institution. The highlights of the career fair include resume writing and mock interview sessions, entrepreneurship skill acquisition, google training and certification courses and career talk and symposium.
The fair consultant further explained that at the end of the fair, it is expected that the career fair would have achieved among many other benefits: connect the graduating students with their potential employers, equip the graduating students with the necessary work ethics and confi- dence that will help them to excel when they leave the school, arm the students with the basic qualities which the employers of labour are looking out for in the over saturated labour market, link the students with organisations that are ready to admit them to do internship with the possibility of allowing them to do their mandatory one year National Youth Serve Corps (NYSC) and subsequently retaining them afterwards.
Other benefits are train the students on entrepreneurial skills and other soft marketable skills, provide a platform for alumni and students of the Adeleke University to showcase their achievements, creative abilities and talents to potential individuals and organisations who may be interested in developing these inherent abilities, provide an enabling environment for different departments of the university to showcase their marketable research outputs to the potential customers and investors and enable the graduates choose and gain admission from the sets of foreign universities participating for advanced study.
