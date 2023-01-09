From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday warned that nobody should be caught fighting or causing any kind of unrest in the parks or roads.

He has thereby announced a new transport management system to secure increased parks, create thousands of jobs, and increase the state’s internally generated revenue.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said the new transport management model is a fulfilment of his earlier promise to sanitise the current park system and ensure commuters enjoy a new lease of safe and secured transportation.

Adeleke reiterated the need to overhaul the state transport system and said the approved new structure has a supervisory disciplinary committee to supervise all the activities of the two sectors in the transport system namely vehicles and cycles.

“It is a one-ticketing system approach across the state and it will create thousands of temporary jobs in Osun state. The new policy will boost our revenue-generating capacity and help improve our economy.

“In addition, this new system will eradicate the insecurity, destruction of properties, and killings experienced by commuters when rival union groups attack each other. Moving forward, nobody should be caught fighting or causing any kind of unrest in our parks or roads”, the statement explained.

“Elchanan Projects and Concepts Limited is the consultant that will supervise the overall implementation of the transport sector reform,” the statement added.