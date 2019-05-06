Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has protested the detention of its governorship candidate in the last Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke by the police over alleged certificate forgery.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, at a press briefing on Monday night, said the detention was against the orders extant of a Federal High Court, which bars the police from arresting the governorship candidate, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ologbondiyan, while demanding the immediate release of Adeleke, stated that his arrest was a recipe for crisis and anarchy in Osun State.