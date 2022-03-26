The Adeline Art Gallery will host Nigeria’s finest artists in an art exhibition tagged ‘Nostalgia’, a timeless commitment. The exhibiting artists will from today, March 26 through April 9 be showcasing works from varied media. The two-week exhibition will feature 22 art works created in a new category of ‘delicacy’ that challenge the sensitivity of the human senses, and leaves exciting thoughts in the viewer’s mind.
The gallery’s curating team, in a statement, said: “Following the completion of studies at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, between 1997 and 1999, a group of 64 talented artists, including Nobert Okpu; Babatunde Bashiru; Idowu Sonaya; Desmond Dubre; Sylvester Aigbogun; Porter Ajayi; Lekii Adebesin; Oduone Patrick; Victor Abia Assam; Savage Olusegun Gabriel and Taiwo George-Taylor, converged to promote professional collaborations in the Art Industry of which their very first of such birthed the Nostalgia exhibition.
The doors are open to the general public at Adeyemi Bero Crescent, Ilupeju, Lagos, the Adeline Gallery, also known as TAG, AFRICA.
