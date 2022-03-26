The Adeline Art Gallery will host Nigeria’s finest artists in an art exhibition tagged ‘Nostalgia’, a timeless commitment. The exhibiting artists will from today, March 26 through April 9 be showcasing works from varied media. The two-week exhibition will feature 22 art works created in a new category of ‘delicacy’ that challenge the sensitivity of the human senses, and leaves exciting thoughts in the viewer’s mind.

The gallery’s curating team, in a statement, said: “Following the completion of studies at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, between 1997 and 1999, a group of 64 talented artists, including Nobert Okpu; Babatunde Bashiru; Idowu Sonaya; Desmond Dubre; Sylvester Aigbogun; Porter Ajayi; Lekii Adebesin; Oduone Patrick; Victor Abia Assam; Savage Olusegun Gabriel and Taiwo George-Taylor, converged to promote professional collaborations in the Art Industry of which their very first of such birthed the Nostalgia exhibition.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The doors are open to the general public at Adeyemi Bero Crescent, Ilupeju, Lagos, the Adeline Gallery, also known as TAG, AFRICA.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .