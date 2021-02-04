The death of our father, grandfather, Amos Ademola Dare, has been announced, he went to the Lord on the 4th of January, 2021, in Maryland, USA.

Service of songs is on February 6th, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12noon. Funeral service is on Friday, February 12, starting at 9:30am at JBJenkins 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.

Funeral possession is at 11:30 to Heritage Cemetery, Waldorf MD.

Join service through Zoom link @JBJenkins.com/Amos Ademola Dare

Survived by wife, children, grandchildren, sisters & brothers.