A legal practitioner, Omolara Ademola has won the chairmanship of the 1004 Estate House Owners and Residents Association (HORA) Lagos, She emerged the new Chairman in a general election held in the Estate.

Last year, a group of residents in the high brow Estate who were reportedly indulging in criminal acts of illegal connection of electricity, non payment of service charge and so on, had teamed up to scandalize Ademola by alleging that she misappropriated some funds belonging to the estate. The story went viral in most major online platforms; social, print and electronic media and it took the effort of some residents who were in the majority to debunk the allegation as unfounded.

The recent general election had come as a constitutional event following the expiration of the current term of the Exco. The HORA Constitution stipulates that executive officers of the association shall hold office for two years, at the expiration of which, another election would take place.

Determined to continue offering her services irrespective of distraction from her traducers, she vied for the full Chairmanship position. Another aspirant in the person of Edith Onigbe formerly of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and homeowner in the estate, also put herself forward for the Chairmanship election.