Mrs Bunmi Adeniba, an experienced marketing professional and commercial operator with a strong bias for using consumer insights and understanding of an end-to-end manufacturing process to harness value for multiple stakeholders, has been appointed as new Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Plc.

Prior to her current appointment, Mrs. Adeniba, the Acting President of Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), was the Marketing Director of Unilever Nigeria. She is also the Vice-President of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA). The WFA Executive Committee brings together senior marketers and public affairs executives to reflect the dual mission of helping marketers be more effective and efficient in terms of their marketing spend, while helping brand owners protect and future-proof their license to operate through advocacy and effective advertising self-regulation.

Mrs. Adeniba has worked in several other FMCG companies in her chequered career trajectory. She is a customer focused professional with broad spectrum, cross functional work experience spanning brand building, new products and category development, supply chain/quality management and quality systems set up.

Her ability to quickly understand, interpret and apply strategic directions is believed to be highly remarkable and commendable. She has a great deposition and always willing to learn and share knowledge.

Mrs. Adeniba’s over two decades experience spans across brand building, innovation design, and quality management system. She has an MBA from Hult Business School, Boston and a certificate of Strategic Marketing Management from Harvard Business School, Massachusetts, USA.