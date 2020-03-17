Mr. Olutise Isaac Adenipekun recently bowed out as the Head of National Office, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria after 30 years of meritorious service to the council.

Adenipekun retired from WAEC after clocking 60 years. He joined the council on October 3, 1998, as Assistant Registrar and rose through the ranks to become Senior Assistant Registrar in 2000 and a Principal Assistant Registrar in 2005. He was promoted to the rank of a Deputy Registrar in 2011.

He held several positions in the council and has distinguished himself as a primus inter pares. Adenipekun assumed office as the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, on Wednesday, December 9, 2015. Until his appointment as HNO, he was the Zonal Coordinator, WAEC Zonal Office, Ibadan.

On Thursday, March 5, he handed over to Mr. Patrick Areghan, who emerged the new HNO. Until his appointment, he was the Senior Deputy Registrar and Head of Test Administration.

At the reception/thanksgiving held in his honour at Grandeur Event, Oregun, Lagos, Adenipekun called for the continuation of the good welfare regime for which the council is known for.

The Education Report gathered that the event was put together by his colleagues and friends to appreciate Adenipekun for his meritorious service to WAEC.

It was triple events as a book was presented in his honour. And to add colour, the occasion was also used as a birthday celebration for Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Adenipekun.

Chairman of the event and a former Registrar to the council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae commended Adenipekun for his dedication and selflessness in his service to WAEC and stressed that anybody who worked in WAEC for five years must do thanksgiving.

Uwadiae disclosed that the event was for the Adenipekuns a special one as it also marked the birthday of Mr. and Mrs. Adenipekun.

In his response, Mr. Adenipekun said: “I thank God for all His blessings, benevolence, it is only Him alone that I give all the glory and adoration. I want to thank those faces, some of them I know, some of them I do not know who conceived this grand occasion. I thank you for the sacrifices you have made, for the money you have put into place to organise this in my honour, and for your time, I thank you for the love.

“The journey so far in WAEC, no doubt, is a journey of 30 years plus, cannot be said to be a smooth journey from beginning to the end. For anybody to work in this organisation that takes the welfare of the staff as a priority. There was no month that my salary and my staff were not paid. For anybody that has worked in this organisation in Nigeria of today that on the day he or she retired, all their entitlements will be paid to you the very day you are retiring, that is WAEC for you,” he stated.

He tasked his successors to do better in terms of staff welfare. I want to charge those who are still in the system, to continue to strive to ensure that those beautiful things that the organisation is meant for are kept intact, protected and it continues to run the way it is running and also to make it much better.”

Among the achievements, he recorded include, the introduction of a customised jacket for safekeeping of certificates for school candidates; deployment of internally developed software for computer-based test (CBT) in the conduct of Aptitude Tests.

Others are the issuance of the first Attestation of result certificates to candidates, deployment of the Coordinated Offline Module for Examiners Subsystem, developed a web-based e-testing application, launched ICT coverage system and deployment of the simple electronic assessment and marking system ((SEAMS) in the marking of candidate’s scripts for the WASSCE for private candidates 2019-second series.