From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming General Elections, the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Accord Party, Isaac Adeniyi has been elected National Chairman of the Party.

According to a statement by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, David Joel, Adeniyi emerged the chairman at a special national convention of the Party held in Abuja recently

Joel explained that the convention was held in accordance with the judgment of Justice A. O Adeniyi in Suit Number: FCT/HC/CV/737/2022 which sacked the Mohammed Nalado-led National Working Committee(NWC). Nalado had spent over sixteen years in office before his sack.

The former Chairman contested his removal before the Court eventually issued an interpretation which clarified the judgment re-emphasising its decision to order for a new national leadership.

Other Officers who were elected at the Special National Convention are: Umar Abdu -National Secretary, David Joel -National Organising Secretary, Immanuel Adoko -National Youth Leader and Mariam Saleh, National Woman Leader.

He added that the election of the new national officers laid to rest the protracted internal conflict which had stalled the progress of the Party in the last two years.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security Agencies and the Media monitored the Convention.