Molly Kilete, Abuja

In what observers have described as a sweeping shake-up, the Nigerian Army, yesterday, announced the appointment of new General Officers Commanding and heads of various units and military training institutions across the country.

The posting, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, is a routine/normal exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency, said the army.

Meanwhile, the immediate past commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), the counter-terrorism initiative in the North-East, Major-General O.G. Adeniyi, is to face a General Court Martial (GCM) any moment from now. This much was contained in the memo of postings and appointment/amendment/deletion of Nigerian Army officers released July 13.

Adeniyi, who was recently redeployed from the theatre to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, is to report to the Army Headquarters Garison for jurisdiction with effect from July 20.

Although the reason for the GCM was not immediately known, Daily Sun gathered that it might not be unconnected with activities of the senior officer while in the theatre.

The commander of the counter-terrorism headquarters in the North-East was allegedly removed for “exposing inferior military wares and poor equipment of troops while briefing the COAS from combat zone after successfully repelling an attack by Boko Haram insurgents.”

Daily Sun gathered that arrangements have been concluded to set up the GCM after the Military Police and the intelligence arm of the army submit reports where charges to be used would be filed.

With the new posting, Adeniyi is expected to report to the AHQ Garrison on July 20.

A statement by the acting director, army public relations, Saghir Musa, announcing the new posting, read: “Major General L.E. Irabor, from Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, Department of Training and Operations to Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, and appointed Commander, Major General F.O. Agugo, from 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signal Corps, Apapa, Lagos, as Corps Commander Signals, Major General M. Mohammed, from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signal Corps, Apapa, Lagos, to Office of the COAS and appointed Special Adviser Nigerian Army University, Biu, Major General A.M. Dikko, from Administrative Staff College of Nigerian Army, Badagry, Lagos, to Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kontagora, and appointed Commander, Major General U.S. Yakubu, from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Kontagora, to Army Headquarters, Abuja, and appointed Chief of Administration (Army), Major General B.O. Sawyer, from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army Armour School, Bauchi, and appointed Commandant, Major General I.O. Uzamere, from Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Lagos, now redeployed to AHQ Abuja Department of Logistics and appointed Chief of Logistics (Army).

“Also, Major General J.O. Irefin, from Headquarters, 81 Division, Lagos, to Headquarters, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, and appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC), while Major General J.O. Akomolafe is now redeployed from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Bauchi, to DHQ Abuja as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation.

“Others are Major General C.O. Ude, from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, to Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General H.R. Momoh, from Defence Space Administration, Abuja, to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans and appointed Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/Director Special Duties, Major General A.T. Hamman, from DHQ to AHQ Garrison and appointed Commander, Major General O.A. Akinyemi, from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos, as Deputy Commandant, while Major General M.H. Magaji has been redeployed from Nigerian Army Amour School to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armour Corps and appointed Commander, Major General M.A. Masanawa, from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Ordinance School, Lagos, as Commandant, Major General J.I. Unuigbe, from AHQ Department of Logistics to DHQ and appointed Chief of Defence Logistics, Major General J.G.K. Myam, the erstwhile Commander, AHQ Garrison, Abuja, is now the Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery. Major General G.A. Umelo has been redeployed from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters, 81 Division, and appointed GOC, Major General S.E. Udounwa, from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to Army War College, Abuja, as Commandant, Major General M.O. Enendu, from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to Nigerian Army College of Logistics and appointed Commandant, Major General G.S. Abdullahi, from DHQ to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director General, Major General B.N. Salami, from Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport is now redeployed to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport as Commander.

Also, Major General F.O. Omoigui, from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri, and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander, Major General I.O. Ehiorobo, from Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and appointed Commander, Major General K.I. Mukhtar, from AHQ Department of Army Administration, is now the Commandant, Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria.

“While the erstwhile Commandant, Army War College, Nigeria, Major General C. Ofoche, has been redeployed to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans as Director, Plans, Major General A.B. Ibrahim, from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Defence Space Administration is now Director, Support Services, while Brigadier General I.O. Adewa is to remain in Nigerian Army Properties Limited and appointed Acting General Managing Director.

“Similarly, Brigadier General K.A. Kazir has been posted from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Engineers, to Headquarters, 43 Engineers Brigade, as Commander, Brigadier General M.U. Abdullahi, from Nigerian Army Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School, to 58, Signal Brigade, and appointed Commander, Brigadier General M.B. Dala, from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, and appointed Director, Exams.

Likewise, Brigadier General B.R. Sinjen has been redeployed from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director of Operations, Brigadier General S.I. Igbinomwanhia, from 7 Division Garrison, Maiduguri, to AHQ Department of Training and Operations and appointed Acting Director, Campaign Plan, Brigadier General H.G. Tafida, from AHQ Department of Logistics to Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and appointed Acting Commandant, Brigadier General A.O. Arogbofa, from 102 Division Equipment Support to AHQ Department of Logistics as Acting Director Equipment Maintenance, Brigadier General E.C. Lot, from Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria to Headquarters, 52 Signal Brigade, as Commander among others.

“All the postings and appointments take effect from July 20, 2020.”

Reps to investigate mass resignation

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army. This resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion of matters of urgent public importance by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) at plenary yesterday.

The lawmaker said, on June 22, a lance corporal, Martin Idakpeni, in a video on social media, condemned the attitude of the Chief of Army Staff towards the attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians and soldiers. He said the officer also condemned the hardship soldiers face while conducting combat operations.

According to the lawmaker, on several occasions, soldiers have disobeyed orders from superior officers in protest of poor welfare arrangements and alleged embezzlement of allowances due them by their superiors.

Monguno said there had been cases of mutiny resulting in sporadic shooting and attempted lynching of senior officers by junior officers.

The legislator said military sources have attributed the massive resignations to loss of morale, unimproved allowances and mass casualties in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the Committee on Army to investigate the allegations and report back in one week for further legislative actions.

Monguno said the sources blamed it on lack of intelligence apparatus and fighting equipment as well as poor welfare packages for soldiers and their families by the army authorities.

He said rather than addressing the challenges, the chief of Army staff via a 17-page circular and signed by Brig. -Gen. T.E Gagariga approved the voluntary retirement of a battalion of aggrieved soldiers in one swoop.