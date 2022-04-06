By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria wrestler, Aminat Adeniyi, has continued to flex her muscles on the mat in far way Ontario, Canada, recording more winning streaks in the sport.

The 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist helped her school, Brock University women’s team capture its seventh consecutive championship victory at the Ontario University Athletics Wrestling championship.

Adeniyi, who competed in the women’s 62kg class at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, moved up to the 72 kg class at the championship that had the best of collegiate wrestlers gather at the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

Celebrating her gold medal feat, the 2019 African Games champion said the experience of the championship couldn’t be traded for anything else.

“It’s another Gold medal!!!. Can’t trade this OUA wrestling championship for anything else. It’s worth experiencing… and I’m happy I won Gold!

“Training with this amazing group of people is a blessing to me. I’m always motivated to train each time I come to the gym and see these hardworking wrestlers and coaches practising even when I’m drained with classes and other stuff…

“Thanks, coaches, thanks, teammates! You are the Best,” Adeniyi wrote on her Facebook page.