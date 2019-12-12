Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., on Tuesday clinched Nigeria’s “Outstanding and Most Innovative Entrepreneur Award” at the Platinum Awards to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Tribune Group of newspapers.

Other prominent Nigerians who were honoured at the prestigious event were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. In the same vein, businessman and philanthropist, Sir Kessington Adebutu, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Imam Abubakar Abdullahi who received Humanitarian Award for saving over 300 Christians from being killed by suspected herders who invaded his village in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State also received Tribune awards in different categories.

Before this recent award, Dr. Adenuga’s outstanding business accomplishments in different sectors of the economy, including telecommunications, banking, oil and gas, real estate and construction, had earned him numerous awards at home and across the world.