You might not have heard about him during his 90 years on earth, but you are about to read about him now that he is no more. When his wife was about to clock 80, I tried to get him to talk, but then his wife of over 54 years suddenly died exactly on her 80th birthday—a tragic event which I wrote about. And he was never the same again.

I am talking about Elder Philip Babasola Akande and Chief Mrs. Margaret Afolashade Akande (nee Adenuga), a Romeo and Juliet story. Those who knew the couple would tell you that they were friendship personified. Olujimi, their firstborn, told me: “Daddy and mummy were like Romeo and Juliet. They were best friends. They were like a team. If you ask me how many friends my dad had, there was only one man I remember as my dad’s closest friend. The same thing for my mum. My mum also didn’t have friends. They found much joy in confiding in each other and resolving their issues together. They usually called themselves on first name basis. My mum would call my dad Shola and my dad would call my mum Shade. That’s how close they were.”

On October 13, 2021, nine months after his beloved wife died, Pa Akande, fondly called Elder Philip, went to join her, making their four children – Olujimi, Olatunde, Yewande and Oluwatosin orphans. And their ten grandchildren will never see “Grandpa and Grandma Ikoyi” again.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The two lovebirds met in the London of the Swinging Sixties. Mama, then Miss Margaret Afolashade Adenuga, was at the Northwestern Polytechnic in the UK, studying to be a chartered secretary. Papa was at the famous London School of Economics where he bagged a degree in Economics and Statistics. On returning to Nigeria, they wedded and worked at NEPA along the Marina in Lagos. He retired as Chief Statistician and she retired earlier to face business under the mentorship of her mum, Chief (Mrs.) Oyindamola Adenuga.

Otunba Babatunde Ademola Adenuga, the eldest brother of the business titan of Globacom fame, Dr. Mike Adenuga (GCON), in his tribute, reveals a lot about his departed in-law.

“Our worthy father-in-love, Elder Philip Babasola Akande, was married to my sister for over 54 years. He was the Crown Prince in my sister’s life and my sister was the good Princess in his life. We found him to be a perfect gentleman, hardworking and very tolerant. He opened his house to our family. His nieces and nephews recall spending countless weekends and holidays at their homes, first at Moore Road Chalet, Ikoyi and later at their home on Luggard Avenue, Ikoyi. He did not hold anything back. I recall my late mother, Chief (Mrs.) Oyindamola Adenuga also stayed with him and my elder sister when she visited Lagos from Ibadan on so many occasions. He was always very welcoming and receptive. A caring and loving husband, he supported my sister in the course of her business. The support was strong and very vigorous. He allowed her fulfill her utmost potential. My sister and I were in the same trade and he would always listen in on our strategies and giggle, often joking that we were both trying to make abnormal profit. We would both respond that we were only trying to make profit.

“A loving father, our good Elder did not spare the rod and spoil the child. His children are testament today of the training that he gave to them growing up. He would take them with him to the office during the school holidays. He gave them exposure from a young age to the corporate world. He taught them and indeed all of us, that one must have a good work ethic and be diligent in their work and everything that we find our hands in.

“A committed Christian, our good Elder was very active in his church, The Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was a regular worshipper. He generously opened the penthouse of his house on Bayode Street to the church so that they could meet there for worship sessions and fellowship. He believed in the power of prayer and fasting. He always had daily devotion at home. My children recall that it was from him and my good sister that they learnt the Lord’s Prayer, the grace and several hymns in Yoruba language as it was part of their daily fellowship in Ikoyi. The notable Elder Akande’s prayer ritual was the evening prayer at 7pm. When we leave after the prayer session, he would insist we phone him to ensure we arrived home safely.

“I cannot write about the good Elder without remembering his elder brother, Pa S. B. Akande, who served as a former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service. They were both motivators and good supporters of people from Ipoti Ekiti arriving in Lagos. Likewise, Pa S. B. Akande, a.k.a. Baba Ikoya drew people from Ijebu under his wings. Pa S. B. Akande took us to Roxy cinema, Apapa, for the Sound of Music film shows decades ago.

“Our good Elder Philip Babasola Akande carried the Seventh Day Adventist activities on his head just like a good palm-wine tapper dutifully carries his calabash and the palm wine on his head. It is a good calling and responsibility to the Lord and Maker.

“He did not worship money or material possessions. He was a peaceful man, an embodiment of peace that radiates peace. Our good Elder sacrificed his life for Christ, for my sister, his children, grandchildren and all members of the family. I pray that his laudable legacy will continue to live on.”

As a testament to their endless love, Elder Philip Akande, a man as humble as Moses in the Bible, would be buried at Ikoyi Vaults and Gardens—the same vault as his wife, on Friday, December 3, after a funeral service at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Lekki.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .