Daughter of billionaire businessman and Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs. Bella Disu was prominent on Monday at the Chateau de Versailles, France, as she took her place among over 150 top global business leaders that met the French President, Prime Minister and other French government officials, at the just concluded 2019 Choose France International Business Summit.

The event which was headlined by high stake business meetings, announcement of multi-million dollar investment projects and dinner with French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, was organised to promote France’s attractiveness as a business destination.

Mrs. Disu, who used the occasion to hold bilateral meetings with key business leaders in France, described her engagements at the summit as impactful, saying that it was an important platform for exploring collaborations and business development. “We have long chosen France, and we welcome every opportunity to expand our interests and alliances here,” she said.

She went on to reveal new relationship agreements with two French companies – telecom equipment manufacturers, Nokia Alcatel-Lucent and Software company, Vocalcom Technology.

While Nokia Alcatel-Lucent will supply, install, and integrate a new Sure Pay Intelligent Network platform for Globacom, Vocalcom Technology will provide the telecoms firm with Interactive Voice Response and Contact Center Solutions.

According to Mrs. Disu, the new contracts will provide Globacom with critical infrastructure equipment and avant-garde solutions that will greatly enhance its network quality and further deepen the network experience of its subscribers.