The Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom and scion of the Adenuga family, Mrs Bella Disu, has emerged as one of the youngest recipients of the French national honour ever when she was at the weekend, conferred with the award of “Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres”.

The Award, which is in recognition of Mrs Disu’s remarkable support for arts and culture, especially her coordination of the construction of the imposing Alliance Francaise Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, was presented to her at a formal ceremony held at the Centre and presided over by the French State Secretary for Education and Youth, Ministry, Gabriel Attal.

The French Minister, who is the youngest Minister in France, said he was delighted to present the honour to Mrs Disu as one of the youngest recipients of the French national honour.

The Minister said the unique national honour is reserved for icons who have supported the sustenance and growth of French culture. He described the Mike Adenuga Centre as magnificent and the most beautiful of all Alliance Francaise centres in the world, rating the equipment, sound, lighting and technology at the Centre as first class, while tagging the project a cultural revolution.

Facing the Chairman of Mike Adenuga Group, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. who witnessed the ceremony along with the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries, the French Minister said, “Who could have imagined that it was possible to build such a cultural centre in just a few months? From the very first minute, dear Chairman, you wished that your daughter would lead the project that would facilitate cultural collaborations between French speaking countries and Nigeria.

“The team worked relentlessly under the attentive but firm supervision of Bella to deliver the building in record time. It is one of the most exceptional projects of our cultural network and one of the most outstanding examples of arts and culture sponsorships in Nigeria.

“We owe this exceptional project to you, Chairman, who financed it, as much as to Bella who brought it to life,” he said.

In a remark on the award, Charles Courdent, Director, Alliance Francaise Lagos, said the Centre was proud of Mrs Bella Disu’s uncommon hardwork that gave birth to the Alliance Francaise Mike Adenuga Centre, adding that “the vision of Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga has been fully accomplished by his daughter in this project.”

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Disu expressed gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron of France for the honour. She also thanked her supportive husband, Mr. Jameel Disu, family, friends and all members of the Mike Adenuga Centre project team, particularly the Director who set an audacious vision for the Centre.