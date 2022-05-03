Senator Solomon Adeola, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance urged Muslims to continue in all the pious and righteous ways associated with the Ramadan.

He added that tolerance and peaceful co-existence should be a way of life for all of us as government attempt to find solutions to myriads of societal problems.

The senator called on Muslims and other Nigerians to continue to pray against insecurity bedeviling the nation and the wisdom for leaders to find lasting solutions to these killing stressing that the religion of Islam is a religion of peace, love of Allah and fellow human beings.

In her message, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, called on Nigerians to be more patriotic and prayerful, to ensure lasting peace and sustainable development of the country.

The first lady expressed her views on Monday after performing two raka’at congregational prayer, led by the Secretary Missioner of the Ansaruddeen Mosque, Imam Anofi Dhikrullahi, in Abuja.

She appealed to Nigerians to always show true sense of patriotism to ensure that Nigeria attained greatness for which it was destined.