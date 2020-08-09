Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi, was born in lagos Nigeria to a Yoruba father and an Igbo Mother. She was raised in Lagos. She had her elementary schooling and secondary education in Lagos, Nigeria. Adeola studied and earned a Bachelor of Arts at Sikkim Manipal University, Accra, Ghana.She is blessed with an adorable daughter, Akorede.

Her passion for entrepreneurship made her venture into fashion and beauty modeling as a teen. She used to be a video vixen before she fueled her passion for everything beauty and then, also showed her interest in makeup artistry. Super talented Adeola is a trained makeup artist at MUD.

Her view about entrepreneurship Nigeria “My view about entrepreneurship in Nigeria is a tricky one . With the right amount of social media exposure , your business could be a success but on the other hand we have things like our economic factors in Nigeria stunting the growth of business . Foreign currency exchange rate , inconsistent power supply , logistics are bur a few affecting the growth of entrepreneurs in Nigeria . Especially small business owners . On the positive side , Nigerian business owners are very resilient and hardworking so despite all these obstacles we still flourish”.

She is the President and Founder of Beauty by AD, a fast growing Cosmetics Company that produces an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost every woman’s confidence. My beauty brand was launched in 2016.

Also as a brand influencer she has worked with reputable brands brands like Payporte in the past and presently working with reputable brands like bodied bymaryann, luscious by Lisa ,total wrap, shona house of beauty, Veelocks, Kwinrach Beauty Shop , Dream hair world etc just to name a few .

According to Adeola,Five years from now she will see her business fully established in different parts of the world . She will see beauty by ad on shelves in giant beauty retailers like Sephora , Macy’s an co all around the world . In her personal life , she aspire to have more kids , . Her major focus right now is getting her brands on a global stage .

Impact so far

She believes she has been able to positively impact the Nigerian business industry in the little time has been in business, after her successful business launch , she has seen several people venturing into the makeup production business . The sky is big enough for all of us to flourish and she is proud to be an inspiration for the newbies . Most of the reputable brands she has worked with in the past can testify to her positive influence over their brands as their company has recorded more sales over time .