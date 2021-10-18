CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee of Finance, Solomon Adeola, has promised to intensify the facilitation of educational materials and skills acquisition for his constituents in Lagos West.

He stated this at the weekend after a successful distribution of textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, school bags and modern writing boards that had 10,000 student/pupils beneficiaries and a donation of 16-seater school bus for teachers in the senatorial district at Vantage Event Centre, Ikeja. He said the project was means of employment and antidote for youths restiveness.

The lawmaker said he is a product of similar school in the district and that, so far, 97 senior secondary schools, 97 junior secondary schools and 200 primary schools benefit- ted in the distribution of educational materials with focus on Mathematics and English Language.

“This is the first phase of my educational empowerment for my constituents. I will soon embark on

a second phase of similar magnitude for other schools yet to benefit before the year runs out.