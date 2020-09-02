Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has hailed the progress of his facilitated constituency projects and other projects in the 2020 budget.

Expressing delight at the end of training and empowerment in fish production and business for the first batch of 150 youths spread across Lagos West Senatorial at the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Victoria Island, Lagos, he said the programme was a practical demonstration of sustainable teaching a man to fish for a living instead of giving him fish to eat for a period.

“This is yet another impactful project for the benefit of my constituents with direct and multiplier effects. So far, solar powered boreholes with 10 million cubic litre capacity and water treatment has been completed in Ikeja, Agege, Mushin and Alimosho local government areas as well as solar power street lights in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ikeja, Agege, Amuwo Odofin, Alimosho, Mushin, Badagry and Ojo LGAs. These projects affect my constituents directly and I am happy at the pace of execution by the agencies concerned,” he said at the ceremony where participants were issued with certificates and empowerment by the provost of the college, Dr. Chucks Obiorah.

Senator Adeola said he will continue to monitor all the projects he facilitated which includes additional solar powered borehole and streetlights, installation of 500 KVA transformers already supplied as well as more training and empowerment with capital and equipment for his constituents adding that several occupational equipment like vulcanizing machines, sewing machines, grinders, hair dressing equipment and others will soon be distributed to constituents on basis of equality among the 28 LCDAs as COVID-19 safety and precautionary protocols prevents the distribution of such during Town Hall Meetings as is his usual practice.