Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) has facilitated the construction and installation of a multi-million-naira Information, Communication and Technology(ICT) centres in two public secondary schools in his district as part of empowering students of his senatorial district and complementing the efforts of Lagos State government in the provision of relevant education for the people.

In a statement after receiving brief on the completion of the projects at Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun and Muslim College, Egbe, Adeola stated that in this era of ICT, all our children should be exposed to learning with skills that is relevant and requisite to function effectively in the society at the end of their education.

“I have a passion for education. In addition to providing educational infrastructures like hundreds of desks and chairs for public schools, I am cognizant that ICT education is paramount in today’s world for all children in schools. In the last 8th Senate, I facilitated 4 comprehensive ICT Centres in public secondary schools in my district. In this year of global COVID-19 pandemic, I have facilitated training for teachers in online teaching and learning with donation of laptop computers for teachers and 56 high achieving students in schools spread across the district” he stated.