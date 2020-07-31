Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) and chairman, Committee on Finance, has enjoined all Muslim faithful in his senatorial district and Nigerians to pray for security in Nigeria as well as end of COVID-19.

In his message to felicitate with adherents of the Islamic faith, Senator Adeola said he would continue to represent his constituents by ensuring that they continue to enjoy benefits from government in terms of projects addressing the challenges of the district like provision of water, electric transformers and street light adding that he will soon embark on massive empowerment to alleviate poverty for some of his constituents in need after the COVID-19 Lockdown and its negative effects.

Also felicitating with Muslims, senator representing Lagos Central, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, in her message tagged, Hope in uncertain time, said: “This celebration reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute obedience to God. In celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, often, we emphasise his willingness to obey God, regardless of what the sacrifice entailed.

“Beyond this, however, it highlights how God always shows up in our situation. He may not show up how or when we want, but he will show up at the best time. Just before Prophet Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a worthy alternative.

This year, 2020 has been tumultuous, even for the world at large. We must however trust that in spite of and regardless of everything that is going on right now, it will work out for our good.

“While many are unable to attend Hajj or gather physically as they usually would in celebration of the festival, we must come to terms with the realities on ground. We must, however, continue to do our part, pray, trust in God and obey constituted authority.”