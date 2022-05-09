By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced a core finance professional, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, as its new President and Chairman of the Governing Council.

With his election at the Institute’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently, Adeosun, who was the Institute’s former first Vice President, succeeds the erstwhile President, Olatunde Amolegbe, whose tenure was characterized by many laudable achievements.

By his election, Adeosun will be formally decorated with the paraphernalia of office in a high profile event, called investiture, at a later date. Under the new change of baton, the Institute’s second Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada, will now be the first Vice President.

Adeosun, a Fellow of the Institute and multinational professional, brings on board over two decades of robust experience in the financial market. A product of the prestigious Loyola College, Ibadan, he holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin in 1986 and capped it with Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) and in Finance and Banking from University of Lagos in 1993.

Adeosun trained at Coopers and Lybrand (Chartered Accountants) now PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in May 1991. He later qualified as a Chartered Stockbroker and Banker.

He has been a long-standing member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers since April 2013 and has served as the Institute’s First Vice President in 2020-2022 and Second Vice President from 2018 to 2020. He also served as a member of the Finance and General-Purpose Committee of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and its Investment Subcommittee.

In a recent interview, Amolegbe, the Institute’s immediate past President, expressed optimism that he had left behind a team of top notch professionals that would further advance its growth and development.

