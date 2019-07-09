Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has described as fake and baseless rumours making the rounds that Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun, the newly-promoted Lieutenant-General has been appointed as the new Chief Of Army Staff.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations Saghir Musa, who made this known said Adeosun, was only given special/accelerated promotion by the president from Major General to Lieutenant General which was formally communicated to him by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.

He said contrary to the fake report which had gone viral on the social media, Gen Adeosun, remains the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), and nothing more.

Saghir in a statement said: “Contrary to fake news going round insinuating or suggesting appointment of Lieutenant General LO Adeosun as Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, members of the public are hereby once again informed that Lieutenant General LO Adeosun has just been given special/accelerated promotion from Major General to Lieutenant General and formally communicated to him by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai.

“Lt Gen LO Adeosun is only granted special promotion by the President, Commander -in – Chief, of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his extraordinary feats, exemplary leadership, loyalty and uncommon commitment in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeastern part of Nigeria. He still retains his appointment/position as Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army.

“Any contrary information is baseless, fake news and should be disregarded.”