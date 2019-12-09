PZ Cussons Baby’s promotional flagship platform, Cussons Baby Moments, lived up to expectations over the weekend as Nathaniel Adeoye defeated over 100 other babies that entered for the season 6 of the competition to emerge winner.

Following tough deliberations by the independent panel of judges, comprising veteran Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott; fast-rising Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon; and food and lifestyle blogger, Yemisi Odusanya, Baby Nathaniel Adeoye was crowned the Cussons Baby of the Year 2019, winning the grand prize of N1 million and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

He was followed closely by Lewis Grant and Einstein Durosimi who emerged first and second runner-up with 750,000 and N500,000 respectivelywith a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

Speaking during the event, Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, said this year’s event provided a unique opportunity for the Cussons Baby Moments Competition to further establish itself as the quintessential Nigerian baby competition.

“The Cussons Baby Moments Competition has grown in leaps and bounds over the years and we can only be proud of it. The competition was expected to create a platform for mothers and their babies to make, create and share magic memories and this year’s edition was perhaps our most successful yet.

Also, with the introduction of the new gift pack this year, we were able to demonstrate our commitment to putting babies first and providing the perfect solutions for their skin care needs. This edition of the Cussons Baby Moments competition not only showed our commitment to rewarding our consumers, but also creating unique, positive experiences for them.” he said.

Congratulating all the winners and participants involved,Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Yosola Nwachuckwu, said she was pleased with the outcome of this year’s edition of Cussons Baby Moments because the firm set out to deliver a transcendent competition and achieved that and even exceeded expectations.

According to her, this year’s edition of the Cussons Baby Moments saw a record-breaking number of entries, representing a testament to the trust and connection its consumers have with them.