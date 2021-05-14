Marvelous FC has qualified to trade tackles with the Sheddy Motors FC for the top honour in the final and closing ceremony of the on-going Players Cup Soccer Tourney slated for the outside pitch of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan today.

The final of the soccer tournament which was designed by a football management company, Demmypoet Foundation to discover good players from the non-league playing clubs for national teams and big clubs according to Ayodele Ademola Ewi-Ife who is coordinating the event will host many top soccer personalities.

Part of activities lined up for the closing ceremony according to the organizer is a novelty football match between Demmyspoet and Friends and Pacesetter FC at 3: 00 pm, an hour before the final kick-off, while the popular Explixit Dancers will also entertain the audience with an electrifying dancing performance.

Some of top Ex-International that will feature in the exhibition match are Mutiu Adepoju, Dimaji Lawal, Duke Udi, Kabiru Alawusa, Muyiwa Lawal, Kola Ige among others.