Former Real Madrid midfielder Mutiu Adepoju is philosophical over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit, claiming that his departure from Camp Nou would be no catastrophe for La Liga.

A statement from the Blaugrana confirmed that the Argentina international would leave the Catalan outfit after negotiations over a new deal fell apart on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was set to accept a deal that would see his wage slashed by 50 per cent as his previous contract expired this summer.

Nonetheless, the 26-time Spanish kings’ financial status made it a near-impossible mission for them to register him for the 2021-22 campaign without reducing their wage bill significantly.

This news of his departure has become a major talking point in football circles as some have suggested that it will have an adverse effect on the Spanish elite division, a claim the former Nigeria international and La Liga ambassador disagrees with.

“Just like every other big player that has left La Liga, Messi’s departure would really be felt.

However, that will never be the end of the league,” Adepoju told Goal.

“As you know, several great players have come and gone, yet La Liga remains and the quality was never affected.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.