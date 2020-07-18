Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju wants Nigeria’s Super Eagles to be handed quality fixture for the FIFA international friendly windows of September and October when football returns at the international scene.

He made the remark after the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, announced that the Federation have two friendly oppositions in mind, one from South America and one from Africa.

Adepoju, in a chat with www.brila.net, said apart from just filling the window the NFF should be mindful of the quality of opposition ahead of such windows.

He added that the federation should ensure that Nigeria takes on any of the top nations within the two continents.