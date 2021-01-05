By Damiete Braide

literary community in Nigeria has been thrown into morning with the death of former vice chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Eddie Aderinokun.

He died yesterday at the age of 80 during a brief illness.

His brother, Kayode Aderinokun, in a statement said: “With great sadness, but with submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to glory of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, Otunba Eddie Olayiwola Aderinokun on January 3, 2021, during a brief illness.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Family.”

Until his death, Aderinokun, a journalist and sports enthusiast, was a major benefactor of ANA Lagos chapter.

He founded The Clusters, a pop group in Lagos in the late sixties and featured great talents such as Berkeley Jones (guitarist), Tony Amadi, Linus Okechi and Jibade Thomas.

Aderinokun was an enigmatic and resourceful patron of the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA) and its projects.